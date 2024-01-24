An electric vehicle charging. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Peninsula Clean Energy awarded 16 local community organizations with grants totalling $530,000, each ranging from $20,000 to $45,000, according to a Wednesday, Jan. 24, press release from the San Mateo County community choice energy program. Funds were awarded to increase customer outreach about utility bill discounts and other clean energy program benefits.

The organizations will work with Peninsula Clean Energy to outreach to seniors, faith communities and youth about how to save on energy bills, electrifying homes and rebates on electric vehicles. Outreach will also be in Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Tongan, Samoan and Tagalog.

“Peninsula Clean Energy’s programs, lower rates and bill assistance reach far and wide, including some of our most diverse and vulnerable communities,” said Redwood City Councilmember Elmer Martinez Saballos, who is also a member of Peninsula Clean Energy’s board of directors, in the release. “We must effectively communicate these opportunities and benefits to our customers through local organizations they trust.”

El Concilio shares information about how customers can benefit from clean energy and energy discount programs. Courtesy Concilio.

Some of the 16 organizations selected are within East Palo Alto, Redwood City and Menlo Park, including:

‘Anamatangi Polynesian Voices, which will conduct outreach in Tongan and Samoan communities in East Palo Alto and assist with enrollment in energy discounts. Its mission supports education, health and heritage preservation for Pacific Islander communities.

350 Silicon Valley, a volunteer nonprofit dedicated to climate justice, which will educate San Mateo County residents on the climate and health benefits of home electrification.

Nuestra Casa, a grassroots organization that works to serve the Latino population of East Palo Alto, will promote Peninsula Clean Energy programs and utility bill discounts in both Spanish and English.

Acterra will assist customers with understanding the benefits of home electrification, benefits of electric vehicles and enrolling in incentive programs. The Palo Alto-based nonprofit is aimed at promoting local solutions for a healthier planet.

California Interfaith Power & Light, which works to reach faith communities through electric cooking demos, electric vehicle showcases and through partnerships with congregations in the county.

El Concilio, which helps low-income and underserved communities in the county, will help customers lower their utility bills through assistance programs and discounts throughout the county.

Climate Resilient Communities will work to engage communities in Belle Haven, East Palo Alto and North Fair Oaks through workshops, focus groups and electric vehicle showcases.

Thrive Alliance, a network of nonprofits aimed at supporting organizations in economic and social health, will engage nonprofit and community leaders in the county about home electrification and health, energy discounts and Peninsula Clean Energy.

Peninsula Clean Energy partnered with Climate Resilient Communities and Acterra to provide information about electric vehicles in Spanish and English in East Palo Alto. Courtesy Peninsula Clean Energy.