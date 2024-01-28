The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office logo. Courtesy Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for a man Saturday in connection with an attempted murder near the 6000 block of Mount Madonna Road.

The man, Christopher Croul, was described as armed and considered dangerous.

The sheriff’s office was searching near Mount Madonna Park, which is in southern Santa Clara County, about 10 miles west of Gilroy.

The search was suspended Saturday night due to lighting and terrain conditions, the sheriff’s office said. Mount Madonna Park was closed “due to an emergency situation,” the Santa Clara County Parks system said on its website.

Visitors were urged to avoid the area until further notice. Anyone with information on Croul’s whereabouts was asked to call 911.