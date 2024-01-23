Jane’s Beer Store, which opened in Mountain View in 2012, had its last day of business Dec. 15. Photo by Michelle Le.

A mix of longtime and newer Peninsula eateries closed as 2023 ended and the new year began. From a deli that served lunchtime crowds since 1995 to a craft beer store offering a variety of brews since 2012, here are 12 spots that will soon close or recently closed (including two that are reopening in new locations).

Salvaje/Feast and Floral, Palo Alto

Feast and Floral is moving from its Palo Alto wine bar location to Redwood City. Photo by Ashley Higashi.

The good news: It’s not a long goodbye for the Palo Alto-based catering, table styling and floral design company.

Feast and Floral opened within the existing natural wine bar Salvaje in the summer of 2022. While Feast and Floral will have its last day of operation in Palo Alto Friday, Jan. 26, owner and Palo Alto native Ashley Higashi plans to reopen her business in early April in a larger storefront in Redwood City. Starting Feb. 1 until reopening in the Marsh Manor Shopping Center, Feast and Floral will accept orders for delivery only and will operate out of a commercial kitchen.

The bad news: It’s a different story for wine bar Salvaje, which owner Kasim Syed confirmed will be permanently closing after the last service day on Friday because he wasn’t able to renew the lease. Syed still operates Palo Alto Brewing Company, The Rose & Crown and QBB in Mountain View.

Son & Garden, Menlo Park

Brunch restaurant Son & Garden in Palo Alto, above, will continue to operate, despite the recent Menlo Park closure. Courtesy Son & Garden via Facebook.

The trendy and flower-filled brunch spot in Menlo Park offered its last brunch service Sunday. But don’t be too sad – the San Francisco and Palo Alto locations will continue to operate as usual.

“Born amidst the challenges of COVID, this temporary location has been a source of comfort and joy, thanks to your unwavering support,” the restaurant posted to its Instagram Thursday.

Son & Garden is a brunch concept created by the team behind Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine.

The Livin Room, San Carlos

The Livin Room was short-lived.

Closing less than a year after opening, this San Carlos-based bar and lounge offered an assortment of themed living room areas for guests to choose their desired atmosphere. Options included Gaming (which had an Xbox and a PlayStation), VIP, Sports, Vintage, Lodge and Victorian. It also offered Tuesday trivia nights.

Plaza Gourmet Delicatessen, Foster City

After 35 years of serving up sandwiches, this Foster City-based mom-and-pop deli announced its permanent closure.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Plaza Gourmet. (economics) After 35 years of serving the good people of San Francisco and Foster City, we’ve decided it’s time,” reads a sign posted to the deli’s door. “We want to thank all of the wonderful employees and customers we’ve gotten to know throughout the years. We appreciate your loyalty, patronage and wish you nothing but the best.”

Pat Kelly, born and raised in the Bay Area, opened Plaza Gourmet in 1989 in San Francisco before moving his deli to Foster City in 1995. All meats were cooked in-house and bread was delivered daily.

Lima Ruby, Palo Alto

Lima Ruby, known for its ceviche and other Peruvian fare, closed shop earlier this month. Courtesy Molly DeCoudreaux.

The Peruvian restaurant served up its last helping of ceviche Jan. 7, about a year after replacing Burma Ruby on University Avenue in September 2022.

“We wanted to thank our amazing customers and staff for supporting Lima Ruby for the past year and half,” Lima Ruby posted to its Instagram on Jan. 7. “We could not have done without your love and continued support. This is not a forever goodbye. Thanks again for your love and support that Lima Ruby Peruvian has received.”

Pasta Armellino, Saratoga and Cupertino

Michelin-starred chef Peter Armellino is down to one Pasta Armellino location. The original Saratoga location opened in 2018, the Cupertino restaurant followed two years after and the Campbell location opened a year after that. Now, only the Campbell location exists.

While Pasta Armellino’s website lists the Cupertino location as closed, it still shows the Saratoga location as operating. A call to the Campbell location confirmed both the Cupertino and Saratoga locations are closed.

Pasta Armellino serves pasta made in-house and uses French, California, Japanese and Italian techniques.

Armellino still operates La Fondue and Michelin-starred The Plumed Horse, both in Saratoga.

T4, Los Altos

A sign for Tacos Al Vapor now hangs above the shuttered T4 in downtown Los Altos. Photo by Adrienne Mitchel.

A sign for Tacos al Vapor Mexican Food now hangs above the shuttered T4 in downtown Los Altos.

“To the wonderful community of Los Altos: Thank you for an unforgettable 5 years!” reads the sign posted on T4’s door. “It has been a privilege for us to serve and get to know each of you. Stay tuned, as an amazing new business will be filling this space soon. Remember to continue supporting local businesses!”

Eric Fung and Shana Liu opened the Los Altos franchise of the Taiwanese boba shop in August 2018. Fung and Liu also own Hanabusa Cafe in Sunnyvale.

MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza, San Mateo

MidiCi served its last Neapolitan pizza Dec. 24 after five years operating out of Hillsdale Shopping Center.

“We are incredibly thankful for the support and loyalty you’ve shown us throughout the years,” MidiCi posted to its Instagram Dec. 22. “Your smiles, stories and shared experiences have enriched our journey, and we cherish the memories created within these walls.”

Killiney Kopitiam, Palo Alto

Killiney Kopitiam, a Singaporean cafe, is moving from downtown Palo Alto to Westfield Valley Fair. Photo by Elena Kadvany.

Singapore’s oldest cafe left downtown Palo Alto Dec. 26 and is moving to Westfield Valley Fair spring 2024. The restaurant opened its Palo Alto location in September 2020 and offered fare like kaya toast (toast with butter and coconut jam), laksa (a spicy noodle dish) and sweet potato curry puffs.

“We look forward to hosting you again soon, serving the classics and specialities you loved at our first Killiney Kopitiam,” the business posted to its Instagram Dec. 27.

Jane’s Beer Store, Mountain View

Citing changes in consumer shopping behavior after the pandemic, Jane’s Beer store announced a December closure in October. Photo by Michelle Le.

Mountain View’s artisan craft beer scene took a hit last month.

Since 2012, Jane’s Beer Store offered a wide selection of beers from local, domestic and international breweries. Citing changes in consumer shopping behavior after the pandemic, the store had its last day of business Dec. 15.

“We would like to thank all of the amazing breweries and distributors that we’ve had the opportunity to work with over the years,” the company posted to its Instagram Oct. 18. “They have consistently provided us with the best product spanning the entire globe…It has been an honor to serve you, and we will cherish the memories and relationships we have built.”

Sarah’s Latin Taste, San Carlos

Citing economic challenges, owner Osvaldo Ebbes decided to close his Argentinian restaurant Sarah’s Latin Taste. Ebbes, who grew up in Argentina, named the restaurant after his daughter.

“We have truly enjoyed serving food to everyone in this location but it has become too challenging in this economic environment,” Ebbes posted to Sarah’s Latin Taste’s Instagram on Dec. 14. “Thanks for your support and friendship! Personally, I would like to say goodbye in person, but time has passed.”