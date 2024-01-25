Screengrab of the start of Episode 3 of the Netflix documentary “American Nightmare”, in which Dublin Police Services enters the fold for its key part in solving the Matthew Muller case.

A newly released documentary explores the shocking story of the 2015 kidnapping case initially and mistakenly deemed a hoax by the Vallejo Police Department before the crime was ultimately solved with key investigative work by Dublin Police Services.

“American Nightmare” includes interviews with the kidnapping victim Denise Huskins and her now-husband Aaron Quinn, who were cast into the national spotlight when Vallejo PD publicly accused them of fabricating the report of a home break-in and Huskins’ 48-hour kidnapping in March 2015.

But the crime had occurred, and Dublin police along with the FBI cracked the case by connecting it to a similar home invasion robbery in Dublin three months later – plus two other like cases reported in Mountain View and Palo Alto. Matthew Muller, a former U.S. Marine, was soon arrested in the Huskins’ case and convicted over one year later after accepting a plea deal in federal court, as Bay City News Service reported at the time.