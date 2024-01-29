Gov. Gavin Newsom strong-armed the Legislature into making sure his signature mental health initiative stood alone on the March 5 statewide ballot. And now, he and his allies are raising orders of magnitude more money for the Proposition 1 campaign than the measure’s opponents to make sure voters approve it.

As CalMatters’ health reporter Kristen Hwang and data reporter Jeremia Kimelman explain, the governor has raised more than $14.2 million for Prop. 1. It’s a dual measure to reroute roughly $1 billion annually from mental health funding to rent support, construction and related housing services for people with behavioral health needs, and includes a $6.4 billion bond to pay for creating housing and treatment facilities.

These donations far exceed the Californians Against Proposition 1 campaign, which has raised just $1,000 so far, according to campaign finance records.

In a statement to CalMatters, the Yes on 1 campaign said the measure “will finally fix our mental health care system” and has a “broad and diverse coalition” backing it.

Some of the top donors of this coalition include health care companies Sutter Health and Kaiser Permanente, and labor groups representing construction workers and correctional officers — all of which have donated at least $1 million each to the ballot measure. The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria contributed the single largest donation at $1.5 million.

Opponents of the measure are small mental health providers and current users of the mental health system that fear Prop. 1 will diminish the health services counties currently provide and increase involuntary treatment.

But despite the small war chest, Prop. 1 opponents have garnered some notable endorsements, such as the League of Women Voters of California. In a statement to CalMatters, Executive Director Stephanie Doute said “Prop. 1 does not provide adequate funding for California’s needed mental health care system.”

Besides money, there’s also the matter of public opinion. In a December Public Policy Institute of California poll, two-thirds of likely voters said they would vote yes on Prop. 1, though the Californians Against Proposition 1 has called the survey “flawed.”

For more on the money behind Prop. 1 in Kristen and Jeremia’s story.

Speaking of money in politics: CalMatters Capitol reporter Alexei Koseff digs into Assembly Bill 1170, which would allow more redactions on the publicly available version of a form that California elected officials must complete each year.

Filers of Form 700 are required to list the property they own and other personal information. Citing the rise in political violence and harassment in recent years, such as the attack against then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in San Francisco, legislators who support the bill say blocking more information from appearing on the form would help protect their privacy and safety.

But good governance advocates oppose the withholding of information that could highlight conflicts of interest. California Common Cause’s legislative director said that while it does “understand the concerns of the privacy of the filer,” having transparency is also “really important for accountability.” (For what it’s worth, CalMatters used Form 700 records in 2019 to analyze legislators’ property interests as they were considering a measure to cap rent increases.)

To learn more on AB 1170, which must pass out of the Assembly Wednesday to stay alive, read Alexei’s story.

On that deadline: As the Assembly and Senate return for floor sessions today, a total of 67 bills must also pass by Wednesday, according to veteran lobbyist and Capitol watcher Chris Micheli.