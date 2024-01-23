Still doing Dry January? How’s it going? We’re halfway there.

Seems like each year I get older and Dry January gets easier. Come to think of it, a lot of things get easier, except the getting older part!

Dry January is more inclusive this year in the media– moving away from alcohol-only to include sugar or other Standard American Diet (SAD) ills. We’re hearing more about the good effects of habit awareness opportunities like Dry January, to shine light on drinking and so much more. This year like last, I’m paying special attention to how my sugar cravings change when alcohol (and its contributing carbohydrates) are eliminated. I’m especially interested to see how alcohol, or the lack thereof, effects or improves inflammation in this aging body.

This Dry January has shown how strong the connection between drinking and social time is for me. I’m surprised to learn that just holding a glass, filled with alcohol or not, is key, like a prop, or a crutch maybe lol. The only time missing alcohol irked was when sound didn’t match picture during The Big Lebowski and I missed “White Russians on the House!” while The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park worked to fix the issue.

The dude abides.



photo by Reese Lloyd

Great news! There is a lot more to choose from. We found good nonalcoholic options all around town (kombucha, mocktails and beers). It’s definitely a growing trend. Go on your own nonalcoholic hunt to a favorite bevvy store. You might be surprised what’s on the shelves.

You see dealcoholized wines around more (bought these at Total Wine and More). White wines seem better suited to this process that red. This red was remarkably low in calories and carbohydrates. Neither of these bottles pictured below had much staying power though; they tasted best newly opened. Canned mixes are getting better too, although many are still high in added sugar and carbohydrates.

Juniper Fly Gin and Tonic: 35 calories, 18g carbohydrates

Lyre’s Amalfi Spritz: 70 calories 16g carbohydrates

For a nonalcoholic drink to succeed, it must retain a complexity of flavor that relies on something more than sweet and fizz. An easy way to achieve this at home is with bitters (buy nonalcoholic versions online). You can add the bitters straight into a can of sparkling water or even add a shake into hot tea.

Enjoy the earthiness of the season heightened with a zesty spritz of orange in this simple mushroom tea.

Mushroom Tea with Orange Bitters

2 cups water

2 tablespoons favorite mushroom tea (I like the chunky mushroom tea that brews for 15 minutes – find it online)

Orange bitters to taste

Brew tea according to directions. Shake in a few shots of orange bitters.

photos by LSIC unless noted